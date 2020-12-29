Pink Calls Son Jameson a 'Superhero' on His 4th Birthday Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Pink celebrated her son, Jameson, to end the year with his fourth birthday. The big day was even more significant considering all the two went through with their bouts of COVID-19 earlier in the year. To celebrate her son, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer posted a photo of the two with Jameson sporting a Darth Vader costume.

“Superheroes,” she began her post. “They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy.” She continued to compare her son to a superhero, eventually thanking him for making them better and “always reminding” them to smile. “I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky every day to witness you and be your Mama,” she wrote in the caption. Pink gave birth to Jameson, her second child, in 2016. She welcomed her daughter, Willow Sage, in 2011.

The singer also shared a photo from their Christmas a few days prior. Pink, who had fractured her ankle just a few days before, captured her children sitting on the floor opening up some presents. “I wish you deep healing breaths and joy in your heart,” she wrote. “Something yummy to eat or giggle about. Happiest possible holidays to each and every one of you.” Fans of hers will remember seeing her daughter coming out and performing with her during the Disney Holiday Singalong as the 9-year-old wowed the viewers singing alongside her mom on “The Christmas Song.” Ahead of the Christmas singalong, Pink had kept her singing partner a secret, teasing her followers that it would be a “special guest” singing a song that’s one of their favorites.

Pink revealed in April that she had contracted COVID-19 and provided some insight into what she went through after finally recovering from the ordeal. While some individuals who are infected have gone through no symptoms, that wasn’t the case for the musician. She explained that was “really, really sick” during an Instagram video. Along with herself, her then 3-year-old also had tested positive. She talked about her feelings to the media and experts claiming that their children were safe from this after watching her son have to go through it, “It’s been a different roller coaster for us.” Her son went through a fever, diarrhea and then bouts of being lethargic.