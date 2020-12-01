Pink Fans Praise Daughter Willow's 'Beautiful Voice' During 'Disney Holiday Singalong'

ABC brought back the popular Disney singalong specials from earlier in the coronavirus pandemic on Monday night for a holiday-themed special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The line-up for The Disney Holiday Singalong included a performance from Pink, who sang "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)." The singer's performance of the Christmas standard with her daughter Willow, 8, earned widespread praise from her fans on social media, with many noting how Willow stole the show from her superstar mom.

The one-hour special was formatted like the previous singalongs, with Seacrest acting as a master of ceremonies between segments featuring celebrities performing their favorite songs. The roster included Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Buble, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, and Kerry Washington. The show also included a performance of "Let It Go" from the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin and the North American touring company of Frozen. The a Cappella group DCappella also performed throughout the show. The special also helped raise awareness for Disney's Feed the Love campaign, which supports Feeding America, Toys for Toys, and One Simple Wish.

Pink released her most recent album, Hurts 2B Human in April 2019. Over the weekend, Pink's husband, former motocross competitor Carey Hart, shared photos and videos with their son, Jameson, 3, on a motorcycle. “What an epic day with my family,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “Jamo’s first day on a motorcycle, and he killed it! I was shocked my how good he did his first day, and how he progressed from start to finish.”