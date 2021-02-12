Pink Releases New Song 'Cover Me in Sunshine' With Daughter Willow

✖

Pink is teaming up with 9-year-old daughter Willow for an adorable new song titled "Cover Me In Sunshine." The musician, who also shares 4-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, released the track Thursday before unveiling a sweet music video showing some of the mother-daughter duo's favorite moments together.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me with good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning," the two sing in the song. "And everything will be all right / Cover me in sunshine." Working together with her daughter was a special experience for the "Raise Your Glass" singer, she shared on social media ahead of the release.

"We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times terrifying. I personally find comfort in music, I love singing with my daughter and my son," she revealed, joking of her youngest's vocals, "It’s a little different when he does it though, I think he’s going to be in a metal band." Pink and her daughter recorded "Cover Me In Sunshine" at home and decided to release it publicly to bring a little joy to the world. "We’re going to put it out for no reason than we hope that the song makes you feel happy," she explained.

Willow first debuted her singing voice to the world in November during Disney's Holiday Singalong, where she performed Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" with her mom. As Pink held the microphone down for her oldest, Willow sang clearly, "They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh," earning praise from people online.

Willow also accompanied her mom on an "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined in 2018 and starred in the 2016 music video for "Just Like Fire." Pink told PEOPLE at the time, "I know everybody with kids says this — that their kid is their barometer of cool — but Willow tells me which songs of mine she likes and the way she does that is she just starts singing them after one listen." Willow is her mom's "inspiration for everything," she continued of the impact becoming a mom had on her career. "I think of little girls like her when I'm doing something like this because I want it to be fun."