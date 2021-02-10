Pink's Daughter Willow Stuns TikTok With Her Singing Voice

✖

Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow is sharing her impressive singing voice once again, this time on her mom's newly-established TikTok account. "Or I could just sing 'Cover Me in Sunshine,'" Willow tells her mom, who is sitting out of the frame, in the clip.

After Pink agrees with her and husband Carey Hart's daughter, Willow, who is wearing a rainbow-printed shirt, performs an original song titled "Cover Me in Sunshine." "Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times," she sings. "Tell me that the world’s been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine." After the performance, Willow declared, "OK!" before her mom flipped the camera to herself and said the same.

Pink followed that video with a TikTok of her 4-year-old son, Jameson, learning the same song his sister performed, though his version sounded slightly different. As the pop star sang the lyrics to her son, who was sitting at a table of food, he repeated them back to her in a much more intense voice, prompting Pink to write in her caption, "This one is trouble."

Fans were first introduced to Willow's voice in November when she appeared with her mom on Disney's Holiday Singalong, performing Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song." "They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh," Willow sang as her mom held the microphone. At the time, Pink teased the performance on Twitter, writing, "Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs? Come and sing along with us!!!!"

Willow also joined Pink on a rendition of "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" for the album The Greatest Showman: Reimagined in 2018 and starred in the music video for her mom's song "Just Like Fire" in 2016. "I know everybody with kids says this — that their kid is their barometer of cool — but Willow tells me which songs of mine she likes and the way she does that is she just starts singing them after one listen," Pink told PEOPLE at the time.