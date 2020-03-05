Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy in New Music Video and Fans Flip on Social Media

Katy Perry is pregnant and KatyCats everywhere are officially freaking out! The singer dropped the big baby news in the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White,” revealing she and fiancé Orlando Bloom will soon be parents to a little bundle of joy of their own!

The American Idol judge and her husband-to-be have been open about wanting children sooner rather than later ever since their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019. Bloom is already a father to a 9-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, but this will be Perry’s first baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the full pregnancy announcement, as well as all the wild fan reactions to the “Firework” singer’s big baby news, keep scrolling!

The Announcement

In the “Never Worn White” video, Perry looks stunning in a long white gown as well as all-floral attire as she sings a touching song about her relationship with Bloom, before revealing a long shot at her baby bump at the end.

“‘Cause I’ve never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” she sings. “No, I’ve never worn white/ But I’m standin’ here tonight/ ‘Cause I really wanna say, ‘I do’”

Done Hiding

Soon after the news broke, Perry took to her Twitter to confirm her pregnancy joking she was “so glad” she didn’t have to “suck it in” or carry a large purse in front of her bump anymore.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Tears of Joy

Needless to say, Perry’s fans were totally overwhelmed by the good news.

The fact that I grew up with Katy Perry since I was 11 and now She is growing a human inside her🥺I love her so much! Congratulations #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/NK11SHxuA0 — VICKY (@katystracksuit) March 5, 2020

I literally grew up listening to Katy Perry’s music like Hot ‘n Cold, Teenage dream, firework and now she’s pregnant🥺🥺🥺🥺 #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/kOndumNtUo — 3RIAN (@_3RIAN) March 5, 2020

Nostalgia

Many even remembered their childhoods listening to the pop star, reflecting on how she’ll be a mother to a child of her own soon.

Katy Perry being pregnant lowkey makes me feel old in a way, I’ve been listening to her music for 12 years now it’s like we sorta grew up together, it’s just crazy and amazing — Ben (@TS7Track3) March 5, 2020

katy perry gave us hits after hits and a pretty darn amazing childhood and now she’s starting a family of her own.. i’m not crying, you are 🥺 #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/UlYnH5YUKk — 𝑟 𝑜 𝑏 𝑖 𝑛 (@badbtchkaty) March 5, 2020

Growth

Others looked back on how far Perry had come in her own life since stepping into the spotlight.

Katy Perry’s 1st solo singles in every decade tell a story of discovery, romance, growth and maturity. pic.twitter.com/BomlKkWRQF — 👁‍🗨𝐉𝐚𝐲 (@tonooneelse) March 5, 2020

Katy Perry’s 1st song of the 2010’s VS Katy Perry’s first song of the 2020’s pic.twitter.com/YKRTYzxWXI — FAN ACC – JACK (@istan_katyperry) March 5, 2020

The Album

Major stans of the singer had a double whammy, learning that not only will Perry be welcoming her child this summer, she’ll also be releasing her fifth album.

Katy’s not only bringing one but TWO bundles of joy this summer 🤰🏼👀 #KP5 #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/5C2nQRlPzA — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) March 5, 2020

Wishing her the best

But regardless of their level of fandom, the overwhelming feeling online was one of pride and joy in Perry’s upcoming life change.

i really hope that katy perry and her baby are both going well and that she’s surrounded by love and also stream #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/QMByBjz9GF — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, f | nîmes (@replemonade) March 5, 2020

katy perry getting 25 million pay check from american idol, earning hundred of thousands from her shoe collection, worth billion apple cider business, trending worldwide, getting married, 6 months pregnant and soon to have her baby, she can’t stop winning pic.twitter.com/g7AwuPbCLz — Knight (@perrysknight_) March 5, 2020

Congratulations Katy and Orlando!

Photo credit: Katy Perry / Capitol Records LLC.