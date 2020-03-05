Celebrity Parents

Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy in New Music Video and Fans Flip on Social Media

Katy Perry is pregnant and KatyCats everywhere are officially freaking out! The singer dropped the […]

By

Katy Perry is pregnant and KatyCats everywhere are officially freaking out! The singer dropped the big baby news in the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White,” revealing she and fiancé Orlando Bloom will soon be parents to a little bundle of joy of their own!

The American Idol judge and her husband-to-be have been open about wanting children sooner rather than later ever since their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019. Bloom is already a father to a 9-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, but this will be Perry’s first baby.

For the full pregnancy announcement, as well as all the wild fan reactions to the “Firework” singer’s big baby news, keep scrolling!

The Announcement

In the “Never Worn White” video, Perry looks stunning in a long white gown as well as all-floral attire as she sings a touching song about her relationship with Bloom, before revealing a long shot at her baby bump at the end.

“‘Cause I’ve never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” she sings. “No, I’ve never worn white/ But I’m standin’ here tonight/ ‘Cause I really wanna say, ‘I do’”

 

Done Hiding

Soon after the news broke, Perry took to her Twitter to confirm her pregnancy joking she was “so glad” she didn’t have to “suck it in” or carry a large purse in front of her bump anymore.

Tears of Joy

Needless to say, Perry’s fans were totally overwhelmed by the good news.

Nostalgia

Many even remembered their childhoods listening to the pop star, reflecting on how she’ll be a mother to a child of her own soon. 

Growth

Others looked back on how far Perry had come in her own life since stepping into the spotlight. 

The Album

Major stans of the singer had a double whammy, learning that not only will Perry be welcoming her child this summer, she’ll also be releasing her fifth album.

Wishing her the best

But regardless of their level of fandom, the overwhelming feeling online was one of pride and joy in Perry’s upcoming life change. 

Congratulations Katy and Orlando!

Photo credit: Katy Perry / Capitol Records LLC.

