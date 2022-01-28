Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo During Outing With Henry Golding’s Family

Olivia Munn shared an adorable first family photo with boyfriend John Mulaney with their son, Malcolm, while having a playdate with Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo, and their 10-month-old daughter, Lyla. Munn shared a photo of the whole crew, as well as photos of Malcolm and Lyla. “Malcolm met Lyla today,” Munn captioned the post. While both Munn and Mulaney have shared photos of Malcolm on their social media since his birth in November, this is the first photo that offers a clear look at the entire family.

The comedian shared a photo of his son on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and revealed the child’s name. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney joked. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Baby Malcolm is the first child for Munn and Mulaney. They began dating in 2021 amid Mulaney’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

Munn’s pregnancy was first revealed by Mulaney during an interview he did with Seth Meyers on Late Night. While speaking about his very whirlwind year, the former SNL writer confessed: “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together.”

In mid-November, Munn spoke about the speculation surrounding her relationship with Mulaney and why she chose to keep her pregnancy private. “There’s this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to…just turn everything off,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I’d rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby. My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn continued. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t.”