Jessa Duggar Shares New Photo With All 5 of Her Kids

Jessa Duggar can't get enough of her little tribe. The former 19 Kids & Counting star recently gave fans an update on her family via Instagram. Captioning a photo with her husband and her five children in a picturesque beachfront scenic view, "So grateful for these blessings 🤍." Jessa has been open about her family life even post reality television. After a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2022, she gave birth to her her fifth child in December 2023 with her husband, Ben. Much of her family life, including the birth of most of her children, has been chronicled on the TLC reality series and its subsequent spinoffs.

Her eldest child, a son, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, was born in 2015, and his birth was featured on an episode of Counting On. He was named after British preacher Charles Spurgeon. She made it known thar despite her strict upbringing due to her parents' religious beliefs that she planned to raise her son differently than how she grew up.

Her second child, another son Henry, was born in 2017. His birth was also featured on an episode of Counting On and unlike his brother, she chose the name because "really liked it," as explained in the episode.

Their third child, a daughter they named Ivy, was born in 2019, and also chronicled on the reality show. Unlike her brothers, Ivy was born a tad bit smaller than her siblings, which made her mother realize the difference in birthing boys versus girls.

Their fourth child, another daughter they gave a unisex name was born in 2021. Per a YouTube video vlog, all of the siblings met their baby sister at different times, but before she turned two weeks old.

Their fifth child, a son,George, was born during the Christmas season in 2023. "Baby is here and we couldn't be more grateful!" the proud mom wrote in a social media post holding the newborn, making their family even more complete.