John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share Photos of Newborn Son as Holiday Surprise

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn got the best Christmas gift. The couple recently welcomed their son and are debuting him to their Instagram followers. Munn, 41, gave birth on Nov 24 around the Thanksgiving holiday. Their newborn son is the first child for Munn and Mulaney, 39, who began dating earlier this year amid Mulaney’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” Mulaney captioned a photo of the baby snuggled in a cuddly white blanket with a blue hat on. “He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Munn shared her own photo, writing, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.” The arrival of baby Malcolm comes a little over two months after the Big Mouth actor confirmed he was going to be a dad. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” Mulaney told Seth Meyers on Late Night in September. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

In mid-November, munn opened up about the chatter surrounding her birth. She preferred to keep her pregnancy private to enjoy it to the fullest. “There’s this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to…just turn everything off,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I’d rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby. My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”

E! News reports of Munn speaking on the rumors surrounding her and Mulaney’s romance. “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn said in the same interview with the LA Times per E!. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t.”