John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Gets Real About ‘Surreal and Shocking’ Divorce

Following his December 2020 rehab stay, John Mulaney and his ex-wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, announced their divorce in May after six years of marriage. The comedian quickly moved on with a new relationship with Olivia Munn, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in September. Their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney was born in December.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Tendler opened up about her dramatic year and the end of her marriage to the popular comedian. When their divorce was made public, Tender had released a statement saying “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery. “Tendler, who is an artist living in Connecticut, explained that the whole ordeal has been “surreal and shocking.”

“Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” Tendler explained. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

Tendler revealed that she had found solace in her art and work. “I feel so lucky that so much of my work is this mundane, detail-oriented handwork,” she explained. “I’m working with a needle and thread, and it’s like, if I’m not on it, I’m going to prick myself with a needle and f— something up,” she continued. “Just have your whole life fall apart and then develop a hand skill!”

Much of Mulaney’s comedy has revolved around his and Tendler’s desire to remain child-free, and Tendler said that she “always held partnership above having kids.” However, she did decide to freeze her eggs following their split. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” Tendler said. “So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”

Despite the very public split, Tendler remains hopeful. “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?” she said. “And there is certainly something exciting about that.”