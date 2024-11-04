John Mulaney Reveals Concerning Injury He’s Recovering From During ‘SNL’ Monologue

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live for his latest foray into hosting, something he’s an old hand at these days. He had a fun run with his Netflix chat experiment, which seems to have been successful since he will be returning in the future. But for this week, he’s in SNL mode.

That means a standup monologue focusing on aging, parenting, and his feminine hips. Now he’s in the healthcare phase of life, already debating a hip replacement at 42.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My parents picked a bad time to get old. When I was younger, I maybe could have helped them. But I can’t now. I’m 42. I don’t feel well either,” Mulaney jokes. “My brother called me in April. He goes, ‘Mom fell.’ I fell! It hurt!”

“I also have a Band-Aid on the top of my hand. Older folks love a Band-Aid on the top of the hand,” he added, noting that he hoped the elderly of America were out fighting crime in their free time. He then shared that he’s been in physical therapy because he tore his right labrum.

“We lay on mats. We press the small of our backs into the mats to stabilize ourselves. Then, we do these tiny little crunches to strengthen our muscles and vaginas,” Mulaney joked about his PT with three older ladies. “And we work really hard. We cheer each other on. There’s silver hair and turquoise jewelry everywhere.”

He then drops the bad outlook for his hip, noting that the instructor/therapist had singled him out as the class failure.

“Out of all the women in the class, the teacher singled me out and said that I’m not going to benefit from physical therapy long-term and I wouldn’t even benefit from a laparoscopic procedure and that I should eventually have hip replacement surgery,” Mulaney added. “I’m going to get my hip replaced…and my mom is going to give me a ride home.”

Obviously, watch the whole monologue for the full effect. Heck, watch the entire episode. It was pretty good, Kamala Harris stopped by and then we got another dregs of New York musical segment from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.