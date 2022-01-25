John Mulaney Shares New Photos of Son Malcolm on His 2-Month Birthday

John Mulaney has shared some new photos of his son Malcolm, in celebration of the infant’s two-month birthday. Taking to Instagram, Mulaney posted pictures from a few father-son outings, with the comedian wearing Malcolm in a Baby Bjorn carrier. Among the photos were an absolutely adorable one of Malcolm rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, and one of Mulaney and Olivia Munn, with whom he shares the newborn, holding the child while facing away.

“Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months,” the Big Mouth star wrote in the post caption. “Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.” Mulaney currently has comments turned off on his posts, but so far the post has racked up close to 370,000 likes. Mulaney and Munn welcomed baby Malcolm on Nov. 24. The comedian shared a photo of his son on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and revealed the child’s name. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney joked. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn’s pregnancy was first revealed by Mulaney during an interview he did with Seth Meyers on Late Night. While speaking about his very whirlwind year, the former SNL writer confessed: “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together.”

Previously, Munn opened up about her pregnancy and told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez, “I’m feeling really good, and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing.” She continued, “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force.” The actress added that “there’s a really great dad tribe,” as well.