Olivia Munn Reveals John Mulaney’s ‘Mr. Olivia Munn’ Place Card at Event

Olivia Munn was given the Woman of Impact award at InStyle‘s 2024 Imagemaker Awards last week, and her husband John Mulaney came along to support her. Munn posted a photo of their table on her Instagram Story, with hers reading “Olivia Munn” and his reading “Mr. Olivia Munn.” The actress joked: “He took my name.”

The first-ever Imagemaker Awards were held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at a private residence in Los Angeles, California. The award show started strong with a red carpet, a star-studded guest list and a powerful recognition of Munn’s advocacy for breast cancer care and awareness. Reporters from PEOPLE reached out to Mulaney to ask if this name change was official, though most commenters seemed to assume it was a a joke for the couple. Mulaney was the one to present Munn’s award to her, and she posted a photo of them sharing a kiss on stage.

“I’ll post more photos later, but for tonight I just want to say thank to you to my husband for presenting me with the [InStyle Magazine] Woman of Impact award. I love him so much,” Munn wrote. Meanwhile, Mulaney was able to give a short speech about his wife’s breast cancer journey before handing over the trophy.

“She shared her story to help anyone she could,” he said. “According to the National Cancer Institute, in the week after Olivia shared the story of her breast cancer journey, there was a 4,000 percent increase in women visiting the breast cancer risk assessment. That was the first week. Olivia saving lives by speaking her truth is not surprising to me.”

Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2023, and began sharing her story in March of 2024. She revealed that she had four surgeries in that time, including a double mastectomy. She encouraged other people to keep up with their regular screenings, noting that her case was “aggressive” and “fast-moving,” but luckily it was detected with “enough time that I had options.”

Munn has been even more open with fans since then, sharing some particulars of her treatment in a video last month. She noted that she wanted to be open for the comfort of other patients, saying “it helps others who have gone through it, or are going through it right now maybe feel a little comfort in knowing that I’ve gone down the same path and I’m doing okay.” She thanked those who shared their experience before her for giving her comfort, and hoped she could pass on that hope to her followers.

Last week, Munn took it a step further by collaborating with Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS. Munn modeled some of the company’s bras and shapewear, posing topless in promotional photos with her mastectomy scars on display. She told PEOPLE: “I want other women to love their scars because they’re proof that we fought back with everything we have to be here. Beauty exists in every experience.”