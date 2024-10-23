Olivia Munn Shows Mastectomy Scars in New Topless Campaign

Olivia Munn is “done being insecure” about the scars from her double mastectomy. The 44-year-old star, who underwent multiple surgeries after being diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in April 2023, proudly shows off her scars in a new campaign for Skims’ partnership with Susan G. Komen.

The Newsroom actress told TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie that the photoshoot originally wasn’t supposed to showcase her scars until a profound moment in her dressing room. Munn was changing into an outfit for the shoot that would show off her scars, but when a makeup artist on set started covering them up, they found it was “just really hard” to do.

“Then I was looking in the mirror, and I just thought, ‘I’m done being insecure about my scars,’” the X-Men: Apocalypse star recalled. “So I went to the team of Skims and I said, ‘What do you guys think about showing my scars in this campaign?’ And they were so amazing and thoughtful and wonderful. And we talked it out and we decided to do it.”

The whole experience was “really scary,” but Munn said she’s happy she went through with it. “I feel like this is something I’ve been hiding for a long time now, and it just feels like I can breathe a little bit more,” she told Guthrie.

The mother of two, who recently welcomed daughter Méi with husband John Mulaney via a surrogate, said she hopes to inspire other women to embrace themselves.

“Knowing there are so many women that have these same scars as me, I know that so many of them feel the same way I felt about them for so long. And I hope that they see the Skims campaign,” she said. “Skims is so iconic and associated with beauty and sex appeal, and cancer really doesn’t have that same connotation. So I just really hope that other women who have gone through my same path feel a little better after seeing it.”

Munn has undergone numerous surgeries since her diagnosis in 2023, including a lymph node dissection, nipple delay procedure, and double mastectomy. Munn later underwent breast reconstruction surgery and had her ovaries, uterus and fallopian tubes removed. She also began hormone suppression therapy to reduce the likelihood of cancer returning.

“I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally,” Munn told PEOPLE in April of undergoing her double mastectomy. “It was a lot tougher than I expected.”