Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn has revealed that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, per CBS News. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news, revealing that she was diagnosed in early 2023. She also shared photos of her journey, including numerous hospital stays.

"In the past ten months, I've had four surgeries," Munn wrote in a post among a series of slides, "so many days spent in bed I can't even count and learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could ever have imagined. Surprisingly, I only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed."

Munn went on to say, "I've tended to let people see me when I have energy when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

As part of her treatment, Munn then revealed that she had a double mastectomy, and credited her doctor with saving her life. She also expressed gratitude to her boyfriend, John Mulaney — with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Malcolm — for his support through her experience.

"I'm so thankful for my friends and family for loving me through this," she said. "I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

