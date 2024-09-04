Olivia Munn Explains Her Breast Cancer Timeline

Olivia Munn is opening up about her cancer journey and has offered her fans and followers a timeline for the events that led to her treatment. In a new video shared to Instagram, Munn revealed a list od dates for when she encountered different events in her journey to beat the illness and explained that she chose to do so because she's received a multitile of "questions about my breast cancer timeline.

The timeline starts with two mammograms and ultrasounds that Munn had in January 2022, all of which were "clear." After some other tests over the next year, Munn received a breast cancer diagnosis in April 2023. She then underwent treatment and procedures for several months, including a double mastectomy in May 2023 and a breast reconstruction in September 2023, and is still being treated today. The former X-Men actress clarified that she was not going to "go through each one individually because I think that would be too long of a video."

Munn also said she hopes that by sharing the timeline she's experienced "it helps others who have gone through it, or are going through it right now, maybe feel a little comfort in knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK." Finally, Munn thanked those who have approached her in public with positive comments, as well as those who offer kind words on social media, saying it "means so much" to have the support of her fans.

In the post's caption, Munn wrote, "My breast cancer timeline. I've gotten a lot of questions about this and I've wanted to make this video for those asking for a while but I've been filming, finishing filming, running after a toddler and starting a new medication. Thank you for your patience and understanding." She then added, "If you have any questions about my treatment or surgeries I've listed please put them in the comments."

In March, Munn revealed that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, and took to Instagram to share that she was diagnosed in early 2023. She also shared photos of her journey, including numerous hospital stays.

"In the past ten months, I've had four surgeries," Munn wrote in a post among a series of slides. "So many days spent in bed I can't even count and learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could ever have imagined. Surprisingly, I only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed." Click here to read Munn's full statement.