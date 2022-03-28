Nicky Hilton Shows off Her Baby Bump on the Oscars Red Carpet

Nicky Hilton showed off not one, but two flawless looks for the Oscars on Sunday. She first showcased her growing baby bump while wearing a gorgeous pink gown. Later on in the night, Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, during which she stunned in a stylish black dress. Her appearance at the Oscars comes a little over a month after she announced that she was expecting her third child.

Hilton first walked the red carpet before Sunday’s dramatic show. According to Yahoo, she wore a light pink sequined Jenny Packham gown for the occasion. Her look had some flashy touches, with the dress featuring feathered cape sleeves that really stole the show. Hilton’s look was complete with rhinestone-encrusted, high-heeled sandals. On Instagram, the hotel heiress posted several photos of her Oscars look, captioning them with, “Pinkalicious.”

Hilton did an outfit change before attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband. She brought the old school, Hollywood glam to the party, as she wore a form-fitting black dress that put her baby bump on display. On her Instagram Story, Hilton shared a photo of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in a black dress, her style inspiration for the night.

Hilton most recently made headlines after announcing that she was expecting her third child with Rothschild. On Feb. 2, she posted a photo of herself placing her hand over her bump while wearing a short black dress. Alongside the snap, she wrote, “They say the best things in life come in threes.” Hilton and Rothschild are parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Over the years, Hilton has opened up about her motherhood journey. She told PEOPLE in February 2020 that the biggest lesson that she’s learned since becoming a mother is, “Patience and being the best version of yourself.” While she’s learned a lot about herself while raising her daughters, she still acknowledged that there are some aspects of motherhood that are challenging.

“I think all moms suffer from mom guilt,” she said. “I think we could all do better at that and it’s important to still do the things you love. Don’t let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.” Hilton continued, “Whenever I do work trips, I’ll feel guilty about leaving the children. But at the same time, I think it’s also setting a good example for your children about working on what you’re passionate about. I want to lead by example.”