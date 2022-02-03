Nicky Hilton Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo

Nicky Hilton is expecting baby No. 3 and has debuted her growing bump to her millions of social media followers. The socialite and fashion designer gave fans a sneak peek on Wednesday, Feb. 2 with a photo of her holding her bump. “They say the best things in life come in threes,” she captioned the photo with three baby emojis. Hilton is married to European banking heir, James Rothschild

Hilton, 38, looked like a Barbie doll in the post. She donned a crystal-embellished crepe minidress by Self-Portrait’s, retailing at $510. Her famous sister Paris wore the same dress during a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hilton’s rep confirmed the pregnancy last week in an exclusive with PEOPLE. The baby’s gender has yet to be revealed. Hilton is set to give birth this summer. She is already mom to two daughters: Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4. Hilton revels in motherhood, telling People that being a mother has taught her, “Patience and being the best version of yourself.”

She announced Teddy’s birth in December 2017, writing on her social media, “Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season.” Lily-Grace was born the year prior in 2016.

Hilton and Rothschild wed at Kensington Palace in July 2015. The hotel heiress wore a long-sleeved lace Valentino gown with a seemingly endless train and a cathedral-length veil. They exchanged vows in an outdoor garden on the palace grounds. Notable attendees included Chelsea Clinton, her aunt Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Kate Beckinsale.

Hilton has been helping her sister promote her wedding docuseries Paris in Love, which streams on the NBC platform, Peacock. She’s also constantly promoting her businesses. Hilton made headlines last year when she revealed she was not happy about her mother Kathy joining RHOBH.

“She totally did it behind our backs and we read about it in the press,” Hilton said on an episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “I watched the show and I know those type of shows thrive on drama and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it and she didn’t.