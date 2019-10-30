Nicky Hilton Reemerges at Angel Ball in New York City and Sparkles in Sequined Dress

Nicky Hilton was shining like a diamond at the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday. The heiress wore a silver and blue sequined gown that had fans in awe, especially since she has been out of the public eye for a while now. Hilton spoke with passion about the leukemia research the ball supported.

Hilton’s gown on Monday night was a sequined dream, perfectly matching the color of her blue eyes. The strapless dress had ruffles around the top and it came all the way to the floor. She paired it with a distinctive sequined bag shaped like an angel’s wing.

The dress was designed by Pamella Roland, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The handbag, meanwhile, was a special item that she auctioned off to support research into leukemia and lymphoma. Hilton had designed the bag herself, she explained on Instagram, before joining auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla on stage to sell it off.

“What a dream come true designing a bag with the iconic [Judith Lieber]!” she wrote. “Tonight we will auction off the one-of-a-kind bag at the [Angel Ball] for cancer research!”

The Angel Ball was hosted at Cipriani Wall Street, and organized by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation. The event sought funding for research on advanced therapies for leukemia and lymphoma, along with other related forms of cancer. Hilton was one of many philanthropists in attendance.

Hilton has been busy raising her family in recent years, but they were nowhere in sight on Monday. She is married to James Rothschild of the Rothschild English banking family, which goes back over 200 years. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Lilly, and a 1-year-old son, Teddy.

Of course, child-rearing has bitten into Hilton’s public life in recent years, but she still commands a huge following on Instagram. Hilton is known for her work in the fashion industry, particularly in the early 2000s, when she designed her own clothing, jewelry and accessories. She was also a model at the time, sporting Australian underwear line Antz Pantz on the runway.

Hilton is likely best-known, however, for her relation to her older sister Paris Hilton. The two have relatively different public personas, as Nicky has never espoused the same hard-partying lifestyle her sister is known for. At the end of the day, however, both clearly have a passion for fashion.