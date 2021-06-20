Nick Cannon's Rumored Girlfriend Pregnant With His 7th Child, 4th This Year

✖

Nick Cannon had a busy Father's Day. Just days after Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, Alyssa Scott confirmed Cannon is the father of her soon-to-be-born child. Scott, who reportedly appeared on Wild N' Out, shared a photo of herself with Cannon on Saturday, showing off her baby bump. In May, Scott shared a now-deleted photo from her pregnancy shoot with a caption that hinted Cannon is the baby's father. This will be Cannon's seventh child and fourth child within the span of a year.

Last month, Scott posted a maternity photo with the caption "Zen S. Cannon," hinting that this is the unborn baby's name. She later told her followers she was 34 weeks along in her pregnancy at that point. In another post last week, she said she was in the "final days" of her pregnancy, reports PEOPLE. This will be Scott's second child. On Sunday, Scott posted a photo of herself with Cannon, who had his hands on her stomach. "Celebrating you today," she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in April, De La Rosa confirmed The Masked Singer host, 40, is the father of her twins by sharing maternity photos featuring Cannon. "No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both," De La Rosa wrote at the time. On June 14, the twins were born. "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon," De La Rosa wrote, adding the hashtags "my world" and "twin boys." Cannon has not posted about his new twins on his Instagram page, which was recently rebranded to promote his upcoming daytime talk show, Nick Cannon. De La Rosa did share a photo of Cannon with the twins in the hospital on Sunday, alongside a "Happy Father's Day" message.

Cannon has four other children. In December 2020, his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell gave birth to their daughter Powerful Queen Cannon. Bell and Cannon are also parents to son Golden Sagon, 4. Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. They were married from 2008 to 2016.

Cannon and Carey are co-parenting their twins. "You're reminded that it's all about unconditional love and they've got to understand that to its core," he told PEOPLE of their arrangement in 2018. "Whenever we can show that - even if we're not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally - and become that fine example to our children, they'll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully."