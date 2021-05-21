'Wild N' Out' Model Seemingly Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her Unborn Baby

✖

Is Nick Cannon going to be a father for the seventh time? Wild 'N Out model Alyssa Scott announced she was expecting a child she implied was the show's host's in a new post on Instagram Thursday. The former MTV model shared a shot from her nude pregnancy shoot on Instagram, captioning it simply, "Zen S Cannon."

When one follower asked, "Is Nick Cannon the dad?" Scott simply replied with smiley face and heart emojis, but Scott appeared to speak more definitively in the response to another comment. "You're gorgeous and you and Nick are going have a beautiful baby," the commenter wrote, to which the mother-to-be replied simply, "thank you." Following that apparent confirmation, Scott briefly took her account private, but reopened it to the public soon after.

Cannon has yet to confirm the news on his end, but if Scott is pregnant with his child, it would mark The Masked Singer host's seventh child. Just last month, Cannon starred in a maternity photoshoot with Abby De La Rosa, confirming that he was expecting twins with her. "I pray that God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose," De La Rosa wrote in a tribute to her unborn children in a video cuddled up with Cannon. "Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both."

Cannon is also father to two children, 4-year-old son Golden and 5-month-old daughter Powerful, with pageant queen Brittany Bell. He also shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, to whom he was married for six years before the two filed for divorce in 2014. In the diva's 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she wrote of their split, "Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately, it did."

While the breakup was "tough," both Carey and Cannon were determined to make sure everything was "cool" for their family, which now has transformed into a functional co-parenting relationship. "We will always be family and we make it work," the singer continued. "We still have fun, reminisce, and joke. And we are both certain that Roc and Roe are indeed our light. Every day they give us new life."