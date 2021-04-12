✖

Nick Cannon will soon be a father to a second set of twins. The Masked Singer star and Abby De La Rosa announced they are expecting twin sons, just five months after Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together. Cannon, 40, posed in a maternity shoot with De La Rosa, who shared photos and a video from the shoot on Instagram Sunday.

In the caption for her posts, the 30-year-old De La Rosa framed her message as a letter to her sons. "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy." She later wrote to her sons that both she and Cannon will be there to support them "in complete unison."

"No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both," De La Rosa wrote. She included two crown emojis. In the photos, Cannon posted with De La Rosa and she tagged his Instagram page. De La Rosa announced she was pregnant with twins on Dec. 14, 2020, when she shared a video of the ultrasound. She said the babies are due in July, but did not reveal who the father was until Sunday's posts. Cannon has not posted about the happy news yet.

Cannon is already a father to four children. He shares two with Bell, a 3-year-old son Golden, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, who was born in December. Bell announced the baby girl's birth on Christmas Day. "The best gift ever," she wrote at the time. "We have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth." Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The former America's Got Talent hosted the first four seasons of The Masked Singer for Fox. He missed the first few weeks of Season 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he made a triumphant return last week when it was revealed that the Bulldog was Cannon.