Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittany Bell have welcomed their baby girl to the world ahead of the new year and they also revealed her unusual name. In a sweet post, Bell announced that their newborn's name is Powerful Queen Cannon. "The best gift ever [heart emoji] we have been surprised with....A GIRL!!!! [Crown emoji] Powerful Queen Cannon [crown emoji] came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share," she captioned a series of photos.

She continued to detail that Cannon was nothing short of supportive throughout the entire process. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL [four hear emojis] Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD [heart emoji]." In the slideshow of pictures she stars by sharing a family photo before moving on to show pictures of the sweet couple holding their newborn, and two other photos of The Masked Singer host holding his little girl.

Several of their fans took to the comment section to send their congratulations and well-wishes. Since it was a surprise in regards to the gender, family, friends and fans had fun guessing whether it was going to be a girl or a boy. One person wrote, "OMG!!! I knew it!!! I grabbed the girl candle and told your mom I could feel it!! Congrats!! What a beautiful Christmas gift." Someone else said, "Feliz Navidad Mamii!! and congratulations." Another social media user echoed they felt it was a girl too, writing, "I freaking new it was a girl! Woooo!"

The sweet couple have been together since 2015 and also share son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, who was born February 2017. Cannon was previously married to singer Mariah Carey, who he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with. While this is thrilling news to welcome another child into the world, Cannon has felt a fair share of drama this year after he reportedly shared anti-Sematic conspiracy theories with his listeners via his podcast "Cannon's Class" earlier this year. While he was able to keep his position on Fox's The Masked Singer as the show's host, he did lose his long-running ViacomCBS show Wild 'N Out as a result.

However, after an apology, Cannon and his fans simply moved on. However, his thoughts and expressions came at an extremely sensitive time. Not only was the Black Lives Matter movement at its prime, but the world was dealing with a global pandemic. So his remarks rubbed several the wrong way, but he was able to move forward and put the past behind him.