‘NCIS: Origins’ Actor and ‘Arrow’ Actress Wife Welcome Baby

NCIS: Origins star Kyle Schmid and Arrow’s Caity Lotz are parents once again.

The couple has welcomed their second baby.

“Forever changed,” Schmid and Lotz said in a joint Instagram post on Friday. “our little boy is here. It’s true what they say about your heart expanding.-Love doesn’t get reallocated it just grows and grows. My heart is bigger and stronger than I ever imaged. This is our family.”

Plenty of famous friends took to the comments to congratulate the family of four, including some of Lotz’s Arrowverse family, such as her Legends of Tomorrow co-stars. Nick Zano wrote, “what a lucky baby…. u should have 2 more,” while Dominic Purcell said, “Momma bear. Stoked for you,” alongside a red heart and punching glove emoji. Meanwhile, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama simply said “YES YES YES” with three blue hearts, two party poppers, and a face holding back tears emoji.

Lotz, 39, and Schmid, 41, began dating in late 2020 after being set up by friends, making things Instagram official on the Fourth of July the following year. In May 2022, they announced their engagement on Instagram and tied the knot in 2023 in Colombia. After announcing they were expecting in March 2024, Lotz and Schmid revealed on Instagram that September that they had welcomed their first child, a daughter. Last fall, Lotz showed off a growing baby bump, revealing that she was expecting baby number two.

The Legends star has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey over the last few months. Earlier this month, she shared a sweet photo of her daughter kissing her bump alongside the caption, “You’ll always be my favorite girl and the one who turned me into a mama.” So it’s even sweeter seeing the photo of her daughter giving a kiss to her baby brother.

While Lotz hasn’t done much acting in a couple of years, it’s unknown if Schmid will be taking any time off. He’s currently starring as Mike Franks in the NCIS prequel, NCIS: Origins. The series is midway through its second season and was recently picked up for Season 3. Whether Franks will be absent in any upcoming episodes remains to be seen. If anything, Schmid certainly has a good excuse to miss episodes, if he is going to, so don’t be surprised if Franks has to take a sudden trip somewhere later in the season.