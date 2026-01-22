Fate of ‘NCIS’ Franchise Revealed for 2026-2027 Season

NCIS is sticking around.

CBS has renewed a whopping 10 shows for next season, including the NCIS trio.

The Mothership is coming back for Season 24, while Sydney is getting a fourth season, and prequel Origins has secured a third season. News comes as all three shows, as well as CBS’ entire lineup, are on their midseason breaks. The shows are set to return on Monday, March 3, a week later than planned due to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf. Photo: Warrick Page/CBS

NCIS was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill andpremiered in 2003, but remains one of the network’s top-rated programs. The cast and crew recently celebrated their 500th episode, which is set to premiere later this season. Since its premiere, NCIS has spawned six spinoffs, with the latest, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, premiering on Paramount+ last fall and starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. In December, just less than two months after the Season 1 finale, the streamer canceled the series.

The current cast for NCIS consists of Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole. The fall finale surprisingly brought back former star Emily Wickersham, whose character, Ellie Bishop, is revealed to be a fugitive, so come the winter premiere, there’s no telling what will go down.

L-R: Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 7, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Meanwhile, news of Sydney’s renewal probably brings some relief to fans, as the fall finale was pulled from the schedule last month just hours before air, following the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia. The episode is expected to serve as the winter premiere in March, but regardless, there is going to be much more to look forward to with Season 4. This season, fans have been learning much more about the NCIS agents and AFP officers, and as Season 3 continues, there is no telling what else will happen. Created by Morgan O’Neill, NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes.

As for Origins, created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, fans seem to be loving learning more about Gibbs, as well as other fan-favorite characters and newbies. The series did a crossover event with NCIS last fall, which saw a case spanning decades that was taken on by both teams, and Mark Harmon even made an appearance. Austin Stowell steps into young Gibbs’ shoes alongside Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote.