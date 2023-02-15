Caity Lotz, 'Arrow' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' Star, Just Got Married

Caity Lotz marked the week of Valentine's Day by exchanging vows with actor Kyle Schmid. Lotz, 35, and Schmid, 37, got engaged in May 2022. Lotz is best known for playing Sara Lance in The CW's Arrowverse shows, making appearances in Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman.

On Monday, Lotz shared a photo of the couple kissing after they were married. "My husband," she simply captioned the post. Schmid, who starred in ABC's Big Sky, also confirmed they are husband and wife by sharing a link to musician Martin Acosta's post about playing at their wedding in Cartagena, Colombia. Schmid also shared a selfie, calling Lotz, "My love, my valentine, my wife."

Lotz later shared a photo of herself floating in a pool, wearing a white bikini, on Tuesday. She also published a reel of herself and her friends dancing to Beyonce's "Cuff It." "Where my ladies at?? Everywhere we go we must dance," Lotz captioned the post.

Many of Lotz's friends and co-stars congratulated the couple on their wedding. "Hooray love," Stephen Amell wrote. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!" Katrina Law added. "Caity!!!!!!! Congratulations to you two," Lisseth Chavez wrote.

Lotz and Schmid announced their engagement in May 2022. She published a trio of photos, showing Schmid getting down on one knee. "I've never been more sure of anything in my life," she wrote.

Lotz scored her breakout role as Stephanie Horton on Mad Men, appearing in five episodes of the beloved series. In 2013, she made her debut in the CW's Arrowverse on Arrow. Her character grew to become a fan-favorite and she was a main star in Legends of Tomorrow. She also appeared in crossovers with The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman. She made her final appearance in the franchise with the Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 finale. The show was canceled in April 2022.

"I'm going to miss it so much," Lotz said in a series of Instagram Story videos, notes Deadline. "I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time, I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It's been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys. So, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there, we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast."

As for Schmid, he had a recurring role on the first season of ABC's drama Big Sky as John Wayne Kleinsasser. He also appeared in an episode of Arrow in 2012 as Kyle Reston/Ace. His other credits include Being Human, CSI: Cyber, Six, The I-Land, The Cheetah Girls, Blood Ties, A History of Violence, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.