‘NCIS: Sydney’ Star Olivia Swann on the ‘Little Link’ to ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ (Exclusive)

There’s a connection between NCIS and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow that you might have missed.

The CW superhero series ran for seven seasons before it was unceremoniously canceled in 2022.

It starred an ensemble cast that included Olivia Swann, who first appeared in Season 4 as Astra Logue before officially joining the team on the Waverider in Season 5. Swann now stars on NCIS: Sydney, which is heading into its third season, premiering on Oct. 14. Coincidentally, she is not the only Legends star who has a current link to the long-running franchise.

The CW/Netflix

Kyle Schmid, who stars as Mike Franks on prequel series NCIS: Origins, is married to Swann’s Legends co-star Caity Lotz, who starred on all seven seasons as Star City vigilante, former League of Assassins member, and Waverider captain Sara Lance. While speaking to PopCulture.com ahead of Sydney’s third season, Swann said the connection is “really exciting.”

She admitted that she and Lotz “spoke very briefly” when Schmid landed Origins. “Obviously, they’re busy being parents and family life,” she continued. “But isn’t it great? Like such a small world, and he’s crushing it. He’s so great in the show. And it’s just so lovely to kind of have that little link to Legends, which I will always miss and love. So it’s really cool.”

The only thing that would make it better is if Lotz were to fly to Australia to guest star on NCIS: Sydney, and Swann already has a role in mind. “Oh my god. She would absolutely be some leader from NCIS, coming in to mess some stuff up or show Mackey how it’s done or something,” she explained. “And then we can have a really cool fight scene because Caity is a fighter. That’d be so dope. I’ll be so down for that.”

Whether or not it will ever actually happen is unknown, but considering Legends ended prematurely, it would be nice to see them on screen together again or any other stars from the series. At the very least, all seven seasons of Legends of Tomorrow are available to stream on Netflix, which is better than nothing. Season 2 of NCIS: Origins premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the Season 3 premiere of NCIS: Sydney.