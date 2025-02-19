MGK Shares Message About His and Pregnant Megan Fox’s Baby After Breakup

Machine Gun Kelly “can’t wait” for the arrival of his baby with ex-fiancée Megan Fox. In a Sunday social media post, the 34-year-old Grammy nominee, real name Colson Baker, kept a positive mindset as he expressed his excitement over his family’s upcoming addition, despite his and Fox’s recent split.

MGK shared the update on his Instagram Stories, where he shared a photo of a church stage with a message projected on it reading, “Your past is not your purpose — your priority is ahead of you,” per E! News. Over top the image, the rocker wrote, “Church was right on time today.” MGK wrapped the message with a sweet nod to his little one on the way, adding a baby bottle and man holding a baby emoji and the words, “Can’t wait.”

The Sunday post marked a rare statement from the “Bloody Valentine” rocker about his and Fox’s baby on the way. After Fox first announced in November that she and MGK were expecting their first child together, the expectant dad wrote on X, “Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry.” He concluded the message, “After all, im about to be a dad again!”

Fox and MGK sparked romance after first meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022. However, less than a month after the actress announced she was pregnant, reports broke that she and MGK had called it quits. TMZ reported that the pair broke up after ox discovered something “upsetting” on MGK’s phone while they were in Vail, Colorado over the Thanksgiving holiday. A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly, telling the outlet that Fox and MGK split at the end of November and had been “trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting.”

Although sources initially stated there had been some hope that Fox and MGK could eventually reunite, a source told Us Weekly in a Feb. 6 report that the former couple “don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts” and the actress has taken a step back from MGK to “heal” and protect her peace prior to giving birth. The source added that Fox still “wants him to be a part of their child’s life.”

The little one on the way will be Fox’s fourth child. The actress shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The baby will be the second for MGK, who shares daughter Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.