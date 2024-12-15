Update on Megan Fox Amidst Pregnancy, MGK Breakup

Megan Fox has a new outlook on her life and future as she settles into life without Machine Gun Kelly. The Transformers alum and the rapper have split just weeks after she announced she was pregnant with their first child. Fox has three children from her previous marriage to Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green. The exes were married from 2012 – 2022. She began dating MKG in 2020. But their relationship has been riddled with makeups and breakups, and now she’s seemingly had enough.

“The baby is due soon and Megan is trying to focus on that,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s her priority,” the insider adds. “They’ve both been ecstatic about the baby,” the explained, adding, “They really wanted this baby.”

The latest breakup reportedly came over the Thanksgiving holiday. Fox is said to have found damaging intel on her ex’s phone and asked him to leave their celebrations early. She’s also since purchased a house she plans to move into without him. The two have reportedly not spoken since the holiday blowup.

Fox has gushed about becoming a mom of four. “With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally,” she told PEOPLE after the pregnancy announcement.. “I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always.”

MKG posted a part of his rendition of “Last Christmas” from NBC’s A Motown Christmas special alongside a bandaged heart emoji on Instagram this week. “Give it to someone special,” he captioned the post. Hours earlier, Green took a dig at the rapper. “I didn’t even know,” Green told TMZ when asked about their breakup. “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f – – k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant. I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”