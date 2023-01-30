Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is about to be pulling double mommy duty! The "All About That Bass" singer announced Monday morning that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Trainor shared the exciting baby announcement on Instagram, where she shared a glam photo of herself rocking sunglasses and holding up sonogram photos as she wrote, "BABY #@ COMING THIS SUMMER." In a statement to PEOPLE, Trainor said, "what a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.'" She teased that she wants "four kids!"

Currently four months into her pregnancy, Trainor said that she managed to keep her growing baby bump hidden from the public thanks to hoodies, the singer quipping, "I only wear hoodies. And everyone's like, 'You're not even showing, you're so small.' I'm like, 'Well, you can't see me!' For real." When it comes to preparing little Riley for his big brother duties, Trainor shared that she and her husband "try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours – it's in Mama's belly!'" The singer, who also opened up about her pregnancy on the Today show Monday morning, went on to reveal that there are some major differences between her current pregnancy and her first, Trainor revealing, "it's like a real pregnancy."

"The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, 'We need to go to the doctor. There's nothing in me.' I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley," she told PEOPLE. "I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face – so that's been fun with makeup – and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down."

Trainor and Sabara married at their Los Angeles home with 100 of their closest friends in attendance back in January 2019. The couple first met in 2014 at a Los Angeles house party. Two years later, mutual friend and Miseducation of Cameron Post star Chloë Grace Mortez set them up with one another. The couple dated for more than a year before Sabara proposed in December 2017 while in Palm Springs.