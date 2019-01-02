Meghan Trainor Marries ‘Spy Kids’ Star Daryl Sabara

Pop star Meghan Trainor has officially tied the knot!

PEOPLE reports that the “Dear Future Husband” singer married actor Daryl Sabara at their Los Angeles home with 100 of their closest friends in attendance on Saturday. The Sacks Productions-planned event was held in the backyard and featured the couple exchanging handwritten vows. Trainor wore a Berta gown, which was paired with Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels; while Sabara wore a classic peak lapel tuxedo from The Black Tux.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” Trainor, 25, said. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

The 26-year-old Spy Kids actor added, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world. … I’m no longer the ‘future hubby’ — I get to just be the hubby, which I’m excited about!”

As for what the “All About That Bass” singer is most look forward to about marriage, she says she is just excited to embrace having a husband.

“Just rockin’ them rings!” she said. “I’m really excited to say ‘hubby’ and ‘husband.’”

As for the reception, Trainor wore a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers. It’s not clear was exactly went down at the party, but Trainor had high hopes going into it. Before the ceremony, she told ET that she wanted Sabara to surprise her with a performance of some kind.

“I’ve asked him to,” Trainor said. “I think he’ll surprise me at least with a dance or something. Like, blow my mind that day because I get to perform for him all the time. I’m like, ‘It’s your turn. I want you to go up there.’”

Trainor has also revealed that she wanted a winter wedding to coincide with Christmastime and her birthday. In fact, the wedding date fell on her 25th birthday.

The pop star and her actor husband first met in 2014 at Los Angeles house party. Two years later, mutual friend and Miseducation of Cameron Post star Chloë Grace Mortez set them up with one another.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too,” Trainor said on Netflix’s Chelsea back in October 2016. “Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever.’ And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.’”

Mortez’s matchmaking obviously worked out. They dated for more than a year, and Sabara proposed in December 2017 while in Palm Springs.

Photo Credit: Chuffmedia / Brian Bowen Smith