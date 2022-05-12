Meghan Trainor Talks Having More Children, Being Spoiled on Mother's Day (Exclusive)

✖

Meghan Trainor had her first child, Riley, in February 2021 with her husband Daryl Sabara, and now she's looking to expand her family with more children. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the Grammy Award-winning singer reveals how many kids she wants now that she has a son.

"It's been magical," Trainor exclusively told PopCulture when asked about her experience of being a mom. "It's everything I ever wanted ever. I've wanted to be a mom for so long. I have baby fever for life. I want four kids, so Riley's perfect and beautiful and amazing. And I'm super lucky I got a really good boy, got a sweet boy."

Trainor, 28, just celebrated her second Mother's Day, and her husband didn't disappoint. "It was so good," Trainor said. "My husband spoils me, he got me chocolate-covered strawberries, which are my favorite. And we went for a walk at the park with the entire family and played on the playground and Riley was showing off his cool tricks going down the slide. And I was just like, 'Oh man, this is what I've always wanted.' It was one of those moments."

With Trainor being a mother, she has partnered with McCafé At Home to raise awareness surrounding the brand's partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), which will support families with hospitalized children. Trainor will amplify the campaign by supporting McCafé At Home releasing a limited edition "More Than Just a Cup" mug with all the month going to RMHC.

"They're selling them at $1,800, because an average day for a family is 18 nights at a hundred bucks per night, so that's why they say it's more than just a cup," Trainor said. "You're taking care of an entire family. So you could drink this proud knowing you did something really magical and they're selling them for one month only starting today on Keurig.com and so limited mugs. And if you can't get a mug, but you still want help out, you could also go to Keurig.com and purchase their K-cup pods. This is the breakfast blend, it's my favorite because a portion of those proceeds are also going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. So this is very important to me and I love what they're doing and these families are going through very difficult times. So it's a big deal and it'd be really nice if anyone could go on Keurig.com and just donate anything they can."