Meghan Trainor Is Engaged to Actor Boyfriend Daryl Sabara

It looks like the “Dear Future Husband” singer, Meghan Trainor is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

On Friday, Trainor announced she is now engaged to boyfriend Daryl Sabara after a little more than a year of dating. The 24-year-old Grammy Award winner and her beau, 25, shared the happy news with a sweet and very emotional video posted to Instagram.

Sabara, best known for Spy Kids, got down on one knee Thursday, a day before the songstress’ 24th birthday.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life [Daryl Sabara] made all of my dreams come true,” she wrote in the caption. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

Trainor shared another image the night of the proposal with the caption, “Soulmate.”

Sabara also shared the same video of their engagement announcement with a caption that had him expressing his gratitude to his “soulmate.”

“Happy birthday to my soulmate,” he wrote. “Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you [Meghan Trainor].”

Still on a high from their sweet news, Trainor took to Instagram to share a series of images of herself with Sabara.

“I’m so happy it’s you [Daryl Sabara]. I knew it from the moment I met you,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

After making their relationship public last October, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary together this past July. They were introduced by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz.