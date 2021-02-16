Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Welcome First Child Together

✖

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their first child together! The "All About That Bass" singer delivered their sweet son, Riley, on Feb. 8, but announced the news that following Sunday. Trainor, who delivered her son via cesarean section, shared in her post that he was suppose to arrive on Valentine's Day, but showed up a few days early.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day [heart emoji] We got to meet him Monday, Feb. 8th! We are SO IN LOVE [heart face emoji cry face emoji] Thank you [Daryl Sobarg] for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor)

While she seems thrilled now, Trainor had hesitancy ahead of her delivery, admitting she was "scared" to give birth. "I'm scared of birth, of like, not being able to have my mom in the room. Because they can barely let your husband in the room, then I'm like, 'But I need my Mama!' I just need my head rubs, how do I do this? But, I can do it," she told Philadelphia radio station B101.1 according to PEOPLE.

In November, she spoke with PopCulture.com noting the struggles she faced while being pregnant, adding the pandemic made it that much more of a challenge. "[...] If anyone's having a baby right now, it's really sad and tough because you can't go to your appointment with your husband, I have to go alone," she explained. The singer was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy and told PopCulture that she was seeking out healthier snacks at the time.

"[...] I'm craving sweet stuff, so I'm trying to find sugar-free or healthier options because I could eat an entire ice cream thing to myself right now!" she explained after detailing that she battled with major "stomach cramps" as her belly grew bigger.

When it came to picking out their baby boy's name, Trainor admitted that she didn't want him to be named after anyone in particular. "It's based off of nobody, which is what I wanted," she told PEOPLE. "I don't wanna relate him to anybody else. We don't know any other person with this name." Trainor and the Spy Kids actor said "I do" on Dec. 22, 2018 and announced they were expecting their first child together in October on the Today show. Following their announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for his arrival and for photos.