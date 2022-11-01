Meghan Markle Gushes Over Daughter Lili's Major Milestone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little ones are moving and grooving! The Duchess of Sussex revealed in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast with actress Pamela Adlon that daughter Lilibet Diana has "just started walking" as she reaches yet another major milestone at "a year and a couple of months old."

Meghan added that with her son, 3-year-old Archie Harrison, also around the house, she's "in the thick of it – toddling." Things may be a bit hectic at the moment with the "morning rush" in the royals' Montecito, California home, but the Duchess said she and her husband mostly have gotten things under control with their routine.

"I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she revealed on the podcast. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

Every day, Meghan said she makes breakfast for all three of her family members. "It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning." She also makes sure the family's three dogs, Guy, Pula and Mia, get fed. "Then get Archie out the door for school, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind," she continued, gushing that Harry is "great" helping with the kids throughout the whole process.

Also during the podcast, the Suits alum revealed how having a daughter changed her point of view on womanhood."I first just had Archie, now I'm a mom of a daughter," she told Adlon. "And whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did. I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models. And when I look at a lot of the women that I'm speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that it is not just a box you have to fit into, but you get to be a full-fledged, interesting, curious, kind, strong, all the things, human being. But you also get to be a woman with a voice."