Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Celebrates 1st Birthday Amidst Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet celebrated her first birthday on Saturday. The little one is spending her first birthday in the United Kingdom, as her family returned to the country for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. PEOPLE reported that Lilibet's royal family members all wished her a happy birthday on the occasion.

On the official Twitter account for the British Royal Family, they wrote, "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a similar message on their account. According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't be spending the day with the Sussex crew on Lilibet's birthday, as they're in Wales with their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, rounded out the birthday wishes with their own post in honor of Lilibet.

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

Not only are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United Kingdom for the Platinum Jubilee, but they also were able to introduce Lilibet to the Queen during the course of the trip. Lilibet was named after the monarch, as the moniker is her family nickname. Markle and Harry's three-year-old son Archie was also present for the meeting. Elizabeth is expected to be in the Sussexes' company on Saturday for the birthday festivities.

Markle and Harry have been staying at Frogmore Cottage during their return trip to the United Kingdom. The couple lived at the residence following their May 2018 nuptials. Frogmore Cottage is a half-mile from Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's residence, making her visit all the more convenient. They will reportedly be spending the day privately as they celebrate Lilibet's first birthday. The duke and duchess announced their daughter's birth a year ago and shared that their newborn was named after two special women in Harry's life.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," their statement read. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."