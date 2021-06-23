Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Name for Daughter Is Stirring up More Controversy

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't seem to escape controversy. The sweet pair just welcomed their second child together earlier this month and now the name of their daughter is stirring up a debate. In honor of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the two purchased a "Lili Diana" website, however, what that indicates, according to the Daily Mail, is that the two chose their daughters name and told Queen Elizabeth II instead of requesting permission.

Markle and Harry purchased the website four days before the birth of their daughter, which according to a royal expert, indicates they already had their minds made up on the name before speaking to the Queen. LiliDiana.com was registered on May 31, followed by LilibetDiana.com on June 4 — which is the day she was born. The name 'Lilibet' was initially used by then Princess Elizabeth because she was unable to pronounce her name. It was then used lovingly by her grandfather George V and later by her husband Prince Philip. While her name has royal ties, it also gives a nod to Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, as well.

According to a blog post on The Tig, The Duchess of Sussex's mother used to call her by her nickname when she was a child, "Flower." So while their sweet daughter has nods to two women on Harry's side of the family, his grandmother and his mother, Princess Diana, they've also honored her mother as well. However, it doesn't stop there. The nickname also honors Diana, who carried lily of the valley in her bouquet on her royal wedding day to Prince Charles in 1981. When Markle and Harry said "I do" on their special day, the former actress also carried a lily of valley in her bridal bouquet as well.

Since the do walked down the aisle to make their union official, it seems as though they have been unable to escape public criticism. When the two officially stepped down as senior royal members of the family, their decision caused a stir among the public and inside the royal family as well. Since then, they've chosen to move to Los Angeles, California — which is Markle's hometown — and raise their family in the United States. While Harry and his family are still trying to mend their relationships, he isn't able to see much of them anymore now living across the pond. While it's unclear on where exactly he stands with his father and brother, Prince William, it is clear that things are still tense behind closed doors.