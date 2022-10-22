Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares First Photos

Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child and shared three photos of him with fans on Instagram. The actress introduced Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith to the world on Friday evening with black and white photos taken in her hospital bed. The post picked up over half a million likes and adoring comments from her friends and followers.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore wrote alongside the post. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

"Congratulations!! Welcome Ozzie!!" wrote actress Alison Brie in one of the top comments on the post. News anchor Alizia Mendez added: "Who looks this good right after giving birth, MANDY?! (He's perfect xx)." Fans posted their congratulations as well.

"Omgggggg Mandy!! Congrats what a sweet fam," one fan wrote. Another added: "Congratulations all of you and welcome to the world Ozzie!" while a third wrote: "Hi Ozzie! the sweetest little face [and] you are absolutely beaming. congratulations to you, Taylor [and] Gus."

Moore's post included a photo of Ozzie in the arms of his father, singer Taylor Goldsmith. She and Goldsmith began dating in 2015 and married in 2018. They had their first child in February of 2021 when Moore was 36 years old. They announced that they were expecting Ozzie back in June.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote on Instagram at the time. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

Moore has often discussed motherhood as a new chapter in her life in interviews over the last few years. In January 2021, she told The Hollywood Reporter that it seemed like a fitting follow-up to her acclaimed run on This Is Us. She said: "I mean, it's strange. I was sitting next to my husband watching [the series finale], and watching his emotions and feeling him made it even more emotional. It's the end of an era. It's saying goodbye to this woman I've had the pleasure of knowing and inhabiting for six years. And the fact that I'll never get to do it again, it's just this weird confluence of gratitude and sadness; it's quite bittersweet."