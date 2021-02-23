✖

Mandy Moore is officially a mom. On Tuesday, the pregnant This Is Us actor revealed that she welcomed her first child, a son named August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. In her caption, she noted that her son arrived right on his due date "much to the delight of his parents."

"Gus is here," Moore wrote alongside a photo of her baby boy. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." She ended her caption with a simple sign-off from the new parents, as she wrote that the message was from "M+T."

Moore originally announced that she was expecting in September 2020. At the time, she posted a photo of herself and Goldsmith, who could be seen placing his hand on his wife's stomach. In her caption, she wrote that "Baby Boy Goldsmith" was due in "early 2021." Ever since that announcement, the This Is Us star has kept her fans updated on the course of her pregnancy. Shortly before it was announced that she had given birth to baby Gus, Moore opened up about how her birthing plan changed due to dropping platelet counts that she had been experiencing "throughout pregnancy," as Us Weekly noted. She spoke on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, which dropped on Monday, that she would no longer be able to have a home birth because of her health condition throughout her pregnancy.

“It’s something I never thought about until I got, I’d say early to midway through my third trimester," she explained. "They [her platelet counts] sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth. Unfortunately, my plans have had to change.”

Moore said that she was initially "malleable" to the change and that she was willing to "do whatever it takes" to deliver her son safely, she was still a bit disappointed that she would not be able to have the experience that she hoped for. She continued, “Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.’”