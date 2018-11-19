‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Marries Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is married!

The This Is Us star tied the knot with singer Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday in Los Angeles, E! News reports, with the pair saying “I do” in front of family and close friends.

“There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people,” a source said, adding that the wedding was “an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening.”

The source shared that the vibe of the day was “very boho,” with “rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers.”

After the ceremony, guests including Moore’s This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, as well as stars like Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama, headed to The Fig House, a private event space in Los Angeles.

The reception was catered by Room Forty and instead of a formal dinner, guests could choose from a “number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more,” according to the source.

Moore and Goldsmith’s dessert choice was also a unique choice, with the insider sharing, “They’ll have 12 different kinds of cake for people to try.”

Goldsmith, who fronts the band Dawes, also performed at the reception along with Jackson Brown, Jonathan Rice, Blake Mills and Lenny Goldsmith.

Moore had previously spoken about her wedding to Goldsmith and revealed that it would be a low-key, intimate affair.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again,” she said, via PEOPLE. “I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

In April, the 34-year-old told PEOPLE that her wedding will be “non-traditional,” and so will her dress.

“It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional,” she said. “I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.”

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 after dating for over two years. The couple originally met on Instagram after Moore shared a photo of Dawes’ album, prompting Goldsmith to message her.

“We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history,” Moore told PEOPLE in October 2017. “Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea