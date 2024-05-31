Mandy Moore Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Mandy Moore is expecting her third child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal the announcement, posting an adorable photo of her two sons, Augustus "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 19 months, holding hands while wearing white T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle," respectively.

Moore playfully referenced her hit show This Is Us in her caption, writing, "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister." The actress's character, Rebecca Pearson, also had three children on the show, making this announcement even more meaningful for her fans.

Just a few months ago, the Tangled star spoke with E! News about the possibility of expanding her family further. "Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family. I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now he's sort of like: 'What? That's crazy! It's so hard!' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps, but I don't know," she confessed.

Despite the challenges of raising two young boys, Moore said she was open to the idea of having more children, especially a baby girl. "I'm keeping that door open for a little bit longer. I think it's still, like, hormones coursing through. I mean, I look at all these cute clothes in collaboration with Gymboree and I'm like, 'Gosh darn it, I really want a girl.' It's like, I look a friends with little girls and all of the accessories kill me," she said.

Moore has been candid about her journey through parenthood, sharing her experiences and emotions in an interview with Health. "Every day is different," she explained. "It is overwhelming on a level that I never expected. All of the clichés are true. The love is so immediate. In the very beginning it was like, 'Oh, you're nursing. The baby's sleeping.' You figure out your routine. Then maybe three months in, [it] felt like, 'I don't know what I'm doing. I don't have the skill set for this. Maybe I'm not a good mother.' I questioned everything."

She continued, "I looked at my husband, who seemed so at ease—it was so natural for him. I felt bad about myself and what I brought to the table as a mom. And it made me question everything. And I was like, 'Is this feeling going to last forever? Am I just going to feel unworthy, [and] unprepared? Is this just the foreseeable future?' And a week later, I found my equilibrium again. I remember people telling me that everything is a phase and not to get too set in your ways about anything—and it's true."