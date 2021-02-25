Mandy Moore Reveals Meaning Behind Her and Taylor Goldsmith's Newborn Son August's Name

✖

Just days after welcoming her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore is opening up about the sweet meaning behind her son August Harrison's name. The newly-minted mom of one took to Instagram Wednesday, where she revealed in a new post that she and her husband settled on the name due to the deep personal connections the month of August has for them, including that it was the month they first found out they were having a little boy.

Sharing a photo of her newborn sleeping with a blanket with his name embroidered across it, the actress wrote that "it was August" when she and Goldsmith "found out we were having a boy." She went on to reveal that August is also her husband's birth month and that she and Goldsmith "always loved the name." Moore said "it was settled very early on in our book" that their son would be given the name. She went on to write about the significance of the blanket, which was a gift from Goldsmith.

"Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt," she wrote. "Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day."

Moore opening up about the significance behind her son's name came just a day after the This Is Us star shared the exciting news on Instagram that she had given birth. On Tuesday, the actress announced, "Gus is here" while sharing the first photo of her newborn. She also revealed her son's full name at the time, August Harrison Goldsmith, and quipped that he was "punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents." She added, "we were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018 and announced in September that they were expecting their first child together. Throughout her pregnancy, the actress remained candid about her pregnancy struggles, opening up about the extreme nausea she experienced early in her pregnancy. As her due date approached, she event revealed that her birth plans had to be altered due to her "exponentially" dropping platelet count.