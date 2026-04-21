TV Actor Tackles Intruder in His LA Home, Holds Him Until Police Arrive

Dylan Sprouse took matters into his own hands when an intruder attempted to gain access to the Hollywood Hills estate at which he and wife Barbara Palvin live.

The model, 32, made a call to 911 after midnight on Friday, saying that there was a “creepy guy” trespassing on the couple’s property while they were home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: (L-R) Barbara Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend “The Devil Wears Prada 2” New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

After seeing the intruder, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 33, tackled the person to the ground and held him at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, TMZ reported. The alleged intruder, whose identity has not been made public, did not make it inside the couple’s home, and no injuries were reported.

Sprouse and Palvin reportedly did not want the individual to be booked for trespassing, but the intruder was eventually taken into custody on outstanding warrants, as per The Times.

The former Disney Channel star and Victoria’s Secret model, who tied the knot in July 2023, addressed the incident at Monday’s premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York, telling E! News that they were “dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: (L-R) Barbara Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend “The Devil Wears Prada 2” New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I thought it was funny,” Sprouse said, adding that it’s not “too soon” for them to make light of the scary situation. “I’m really — this is actually to my detriment — but, I’m really not a ‘too soon’ guy in general,” he explained. “We’re laughing about things the moment they happen.”

“You gotta have levity in life,” Sprouse continued. “And thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no more violence than what happened and so it’s all okay.”

Palvin assured, “We’re just happy to be here to watch the movie.”