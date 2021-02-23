✖

Mandy Moore announced on Tuesday that she had given birth to her first child, a son named Gus, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. Prior to that announcement, Moore opened up about having to change up her initial birthing plan. As Us Weekly noted, she originally wanted to have a home birth. During her appearance on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, which dropped on Monday, the This Is Us star shared that she would no longer be able to have a home birth because of her health.

Moore explained that because her platelets have been "dropping throughout pregnancy," she would no longer be able to deliver her first child at home as she had originally planned to do. She said, “It’s something I never thought about until I got, I’d say early to midway through my third trimester. They sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth. Unfortunately, my plans have had to change.” Moore noted that she was "malleable" to the change at first and that she was "willing to do whatever it takes" to deliver her child safely, she was still experiencing sadness over the fact that she won't be able to have a home birth.

“The grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually … it was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in,” she continued. “Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.’” As Us Weekly pointed out, this is not the first time that Moore addressed that she would need to make changes to her birthing plan. On Instagram earlier this month, she told her followers, “Weekend platelet drop at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth plan.”

Moore initially announced that she was expected her first child with Goldsmith back in September 2020. To announce the news, the actor posted a photo of herself and her husband, who could be seen placing his hand on his wife's growing baby bump. On Tuesday, she announced that she gave birth to the couple's first child. She wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her newborn son, "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."