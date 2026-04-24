Another ‘RHOP’ Casting Addition Has Reportedly Been Revealed

As it turns out, Monique Samuels may be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac for another season in a “friend of” role. The Neighborhood Talk reports the mother of three spoke exclusively to some close sources who told them that the essential oils line owner will be returning to the 11th season, but not full time.

If the chatter is true, this marks Samuels’ second season in a friend role. She was previously a full time champagne flute holder during seasons 2-5.

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Her exit goes down in Housewives history courtesy of binder-gate. She previously vowed to never return to the show, citing production allowing certain co-stars to cross certain moral codes and rumors about the state of her then-marriage to NFL alum, Chris Samuels.

After her exit, she participated in one season of the OWN reality series, Love & Marriage: D.C. She quit amid as more rumors about being on the brink of divorce heated up, and later alleged the show’s creator and executive producer, Carlos King, treated her worse than Bravo executives.

In her return to Bravo, Samuels opened up about divorcing Chris and the subsequent drama that ensued with co-parenting and more. She also alleged she didn’t receive any alimony, spousal support, nor child support, and instead received one lump sum payment per the terms of their agreement, which she says amounted to the salary she would have received had she remained employed by Chris throughout their marriage.

According to Samuels, she paid for her new home with the entire settlement from her divorce. She also said her ex set out to make things difficult for her after their split, resulting in her having to quit her job as a morning radio host in D.C. to homeschool their children.

Kiarna Stewart and Angel Massey won’t be returning for the new season of RHOP. Robyn Dixon is returning as a “friend of” role after being fired following the conclusion of season 8. As for the main cast, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, along with Tia Glover and Stacey Rusch are returning.