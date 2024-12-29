American Idol contestant Emmy Russell is expecting her first child. Russell, who is the granddaughter of late country singer Loretta Lynn, announced during a live taping of the Got It From My Momma podcast that she and boyfriend, Tyler Ward, are expecting a baby girl. “I’m so excited that [it happened] right out of American Idol,” Russell, 25, said via Page Six. “That’s kind of been the journey. I’m so excited.”

News of the pregnancy comes several months after Russell competed on Season 22 of American Idol, sharing during her audition that her grandmother was Lynn. Russell made it to the Top 5 of the singing competitions series but was eliminated. It’s unknown how far along Russell is, but it sounds like she and her musician boyfriend, 40, are as happy as ever for this new chapter in their lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) EMMY RUSSELL

While Russell and Ward aren’t too vocal about their relationship on social media, they do occasionally show each other off from time to time. Russell was invited to perform at the White House in November, bringing Ward along, who gushed about the experience on Instagram. He shared a photo of him, Russell, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joking that he was “just her arm candy.” Us Weekly also reported that Ward was supporting Russell during American Idol.

Speaking of American Idol, the Top 5 for Season 22 also consisted of Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Jack Blocker, and Wil Moseley. Moseley, Blocker, and Carter made it to the finale on May 19, with Carter becoming the newest American Idol, following in the footsteps of some of the most successful singers from the series, including Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. The latter will be returning to American Idol for Season 23 as a judge 20 years after she won, which will surely be emotional and fun.

As Emmy Russell’s singing career takes off in the future, she will be doing it alongside her boyfriend and their baby girl, and it’s going to be exciting to see them start this new chapter in their lives. It wouldn’t be surprising if Russell eventually starts writing and recording some new songs centered around her growing family, and that baby girl will certainly be getting some musical genes on both Mom and Dad’s side.