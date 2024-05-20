American Idol has crowned a new winner! During Sunday's three-hour Season 22 finale of the ABC singing competition, 21-year-old Abi Carter won the popular audience vote following a stunning performance of her original song "This Isn't Over" as well as renditions of "Bed of Roses" by Jon Bon Jovi and "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

Coming in as runners-up to the Indio, California, musician were Will Moseley, a 23-year-old musician from Hazelhurst, Georgia, and Jack Blocker, a 25-year-old graphic designer from Dallas, Texas. Celebrating her win on Instagram, Carter wrote in a heartfelt post, "HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE!??!?!?!? I couldn't have imagined winning #americanidol when I started this whole journey. We haven't had a girl winner in over 4 years and to be the first after so many seasons is the greatest honor."

"I'm just a girl from Indio, who used to sing on street corners, and now I've had the pleasure and privilege to work with some of the most talented people in the industry and be heard by millions of people," she concluded. "This is my dream and I know it's just the beginning. I love you all so much. #idol."

Cheering on the finalists during Sunday's finale were judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who celebrated her final episode on the musical competition after seven seasons. Also marking the special occasion were featured guest performers that included Bon Jovi, 2004 American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, Seal, and New Kids on the Block.

Carter first impressed the judges during her audition, which featured a touching performance of Billie Eilish's son "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie. At the time, Bryan remarked, "That may be the winner of American Idol," and during Sunday's finale, Eilish herself gave Carter her seal of approval in a pre-recorded video that left the young musician sinking to the floor in shock. "I wish you nothing but the best," the Grammy winner said in her message. "I'm here to support you, and I love ya."