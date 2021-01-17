'Little People, Big World' Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Address Whether They Would Return to Reality TV

✖

If you were expecting to see Jeremy and Audrey Roloff return to Little People, Big World, you might be out of luck. While promoting their new book, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love, Jeremy and Audrey addressed whether they would ever return to the TLC series. According to the couple, they're not planning to go back to their reality television roots anytime soon.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity that the family show gave us, but being able to harness that energy and do what we’re doing now gives us so much more life purpose [and] passion,” Jeremy told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “Going back to reality, TV kind of feels like a step into history at this point.” Even though they don't have any immediate plans to return to Little People, Big World, Jeremy and Audrey would "never write it [a return] off." Jeremy added that he and his wife have "thought about starting a YouTube channel" and that they have even been in touch with "many production companies" about possibly starting their own show. Still, they plan to wait until "the time is right" for whatever venture they head into next.

Jeremy and Audrey announced that they were leaving Little People, Big World in July 2018, per Us Weekly. At the time, Jeremy penned a lengthy message on Instagram. He noted how he decided that he and his family would be exiting the series (at that point, Jeremy had been on the show with his immediate family for around 14 years). He wrote alongside a photo of Audrey holding their baby daughter Ember, “After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last." Jeremy added, “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show must go on!”

Jeremy ended his message by noting that he and Audrey were not "disappearing" and had other projects in the works. He ended his post by issuing his gratitude to all of the Little People, Big World fans that have supported him over the years. The former TLC personality wrote, “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at the pumpkin patch, or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”