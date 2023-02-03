Kylie Jenner Sparks Outrage With Insensitive Birthday Party Theme for Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner is, once again, sparking controversy. This time, the controversy stems from the theme that she chose for her kids' joint birthday party. As InTouch Weekly noted, the theme revolves around Travis Scott's Astroworld, which some find offensive in light of the November 2021 tragedy at one of the rapper's concerts that left 10 individuals dead.

Jenner shared a few snaps from Stormi and Aire's joint birthday party on Wednesday. Since their birthdays are only one day apart, she decided to throw them a party on the same day with the theme revolving around their father's Astroworld brand. In the photos that she shared, fans were able to see several inflatable heads that look incredibly similar to Scott's Astroworld album cover, which contains an inflatable image of his head.

This actually isn't the first time that Jenner has gone with this theme. As The Sun reported, in early 2022, Stormi's birthday party featured a large inflatable head that looked similar to Scott's. Just like they did last year when they saw the party decorations, fans flocked to social media to criticize Jenner for her choice of birthday party theme. One individual wrote, "'Astroworld world' tunnel? Wtf? Where's the respect, Kylie?" Another commented, "Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened." InTouch Weekly reported that they reached out to a rep for Jenner for comment, but that they did not immediately respond.

The outrage regarding the birthday party theme ties back to the November 2021 tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival that left 10 concertgoers dead from "compression asphyxia" after the crowds surged during the rapper's performance. Scott later released a statement in which he expressed that his thoughts were with the victims' families, saying, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

Similarly, Jenner, who was at the event, released a statement and stressed that neither she nor Scott knew the full extent of the situation. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."