Kylie Jenner Throws Elaborate ‘Stormiworld’ Birthday Party for Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott threw an elaborate birthday party for their daughter Stormi Webster with a one-day “Stormiworld” carnival that included games, presents and “Baby Shark.”

Jenner, 21, shared a tour of the carnival on her Instagram Story Saturday, including a view of the inflatable entrance made to look like a giant replica of Stormi’s head. Guests entered the carnival through Stormi’s mouth to find rides, dancers dressed as princesses and people wearing Baby Shark costumes. There were mini pizzas wrapped in cardboard boxes with Stormi’s initials printed on it, and soft pretzels to complete the carnival atmosphere.

One clip showed DJ Khalid unwrapping a special gift for Stormi: her first Chanel bag. Other clips showed a carnival game where Jenner’s friends tossed a ball through the mouths of cardboard Stormi faces, and another one showed her dancing with her father.

TMZ‘s sources said Jenner rented the entire back lot at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Jenner also shared a photo from Stormi’s special day, with herself cradling Stormi. “I had to go all out for my baby,” she wrote, along with the hashtag #StormiWorld.

Some of Jenner’s critics took the time to slam her for using all that money to throw a birthday party instead of putting it towards a good cause.

“I’d never waste my money on anything these people have their name on. [They’re] just money hungry and show offs,” one person wrote.

“She won’t remember it however it was still pretty cool,” another wrote.

Then again, there were plenty of positive comments, with fans praising her for going all out on her daughter’s first birthday.

“Birthday party looked amazing!!! Great job, stormi will look back at photos and know she had amazing parents,” one fan wrote.

“You literally made it all about the kids [heart] amazing and so adorable,” another added.

Over on Twitter, Stormi’s first name began trending nationwide.

Stormi’s first birthday was Feb. 1, but the Kardashian-Jenner family delayed the big festivities because Scott had to be in Atlanta to perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show with Maroon 5 and Big Boi on Feb. 3. On Stormi’s real big day, the family had a small rainbow-themed birthday party.

Although Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018, Jenner waited until the day of last year’s Super Bowl to announce Stormi’s birth and release an 11-minute documentary short about her pregnancy experience. She famously apologized for keeping her fans in the dark about her pregnancy.

