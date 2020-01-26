Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spending 6 Figures on Stormi’s Birthday Party

Stormi Webster's second birthday is nearly here, and her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not skimping on the party. According to a report by TMZ, the couple is shelling out about $100,000 for the celebration, which they hope will be even more extreme than the last one.

Stormi turns 2 on Saturday, Feb. 1 and it will be a day to remember. A source close to Jenner and Scott said that the parents are working closely together on a party for her, with all their friends and family invited.

Stormi's party will be held in a studio space, the insider said. They also confirmed that the price tag will be in the six figures, so $100,000 is the bare minimum. There are not many other details yet, but fans will certainly find out next weekend.

Jenner and Scott have a high bar to clear if they want to beat last year's birthday bash. When Stormi turned 1, they rented out the entire back lot of Universal Studios to create a theme park called "Stormiworld." This included carnival rides, food, games and some distinctive decorations that would make any toddler jealous.

Of course at the time, Jenner and Scott were still together as a couple. These days, they are no longer dating, but the source told reporters that they are still very involved as co-parents. They are reportedly working together on this latest party effort.

Jenner and Scott broke up some time in September, though their status was never made explicitly clear to fans. After reports about their split circulated online, Jenner did offer some clarity on Twitter, without really stating anything directly.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she went on. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Even when they were together, Jenner and Scott always avoided questions of marriage, and even cohabitation at times. Jenner is 22 years old while Scott is 27, so many fans supported this slow approach to monogamy.

Regardless, the two are clearly on good terms, and Stormi may be a big reason for that. Both are doting parents, which makes them an Instagram favorite for many fans. Stormi's second birthday is next Saturday, Feb. 1, and it will undoubtedly drive this point home again.